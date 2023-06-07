Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by analysts is $171.82, which is $37.44 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.10M shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has soared by 2.81 in relation to previous closing price of 130.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

FANG’s Market Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.57% gain in the past month and a -5.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for FANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for FANG’s stock, with a -2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $177 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.01. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.