Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.44relation to previous closing price of 6.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAKT is $8.00, which is $1.09 above the current price. The public float for DAKT is 35.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAKT on June 07, 2023 was 282.50K shares.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT’s stock has seen a 9.86% increase for the week, with a 35.76% rise in the past month and a 56.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for Daktronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.22% for DAKT’s stock, with a 73.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at 23.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 145.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Oct 12. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 130,445 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $69,645 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Andrew David, the Director of Daktronics Inc., purchase 13,217 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Siegel Andrew David is holding 1,265,392 shares at $38,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+19.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.10. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.30. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.44. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.