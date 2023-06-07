D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by analysts is $124.40, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of DHI was 3.12M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.46 in relation to its previous close of 111.42. However, the company has experienced a 7.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that Pretium to Pay $1.5 Billion for 4,000 Rental Homes

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI’s stock has risen by 7.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.61% and a quarterly rise of 26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for DHI’s stock, with a 29.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $150 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.37. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 29.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Romanowski Paul J, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $112.16 back on May 17. After this action, Romanowski Paul J now owns 84,268 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $4,486,524 using the latest closing price.

Murray Michael J, the EVP and COO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 54,000 shares at $110.21 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Murray Michael J is holding 257,294 shares at $5,951,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.