CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has increased by 6.74 when compared to last closing price of 13.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Right Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVBF is $18.17, which is $4.08 above the current price. The public float for CVBF is 132.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on June 07, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has seen a 11.83% increase for the week, with a 15.21% rise in the past month and a -38.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.97% for CVBF stock, with a simple moving average of -38.01% for the last 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -45.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Olvera Jane, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $18.08 back on Mar 13. After this action, Olvera Jane now owns 1,200 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $21,695 using the latest closing price.

Farnsworth David F, the EVP & CCO of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Farnsworth David F is holding 41,392 shares at $20,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.59.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.