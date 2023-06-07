Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a 7.51% increase in the past week, with a 7.64% gain in the past month, and a -31.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for CWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for CWK’s stock, with a -26.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is above average at 9.98x. The 36-month beta value for CWK is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CWK is $11.10, which is $4.2 above than the current price. The public float for CWK is 162.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.99% of that float. The average trading volume of CWK on June 07, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

CWK) stock’s latest price update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has increased by 3.49 compared to its previous closing price of 8.30. However, the company has seen a 7.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

CWK Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from McLean Jodie W., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.84 back on Jun 01. After this action, McLean Jodie W. now owns 33,176 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $117,600 using the latest closing price.

MACKAY MICHELLE, the of Cushman & Wakefield plc, purchase 3,500 shares at $14.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that MACKAY MICHELLE is holding 50,760 shares at $51,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 222.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.03. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.