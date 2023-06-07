CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $83.22, which is $18.96 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on June 07, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CRSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has surged by 2.44 when compared to previous closing price of 63.04, but the company has seen a -0.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP’s stock has fallen by -0.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.76% and a quarterly rise of 34.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for CRSP’s stock, with a 18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $75 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

CRSP Trading at 18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.60. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 58.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.