Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is 38.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COST is 0.79.

The average price recommended by analysts for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is $544.48, which is $29.33 above the current market price. The public float for COST is 441.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On June 07, 2023, COST’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 518.25. However, the company has seen a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/23 that What Costco’s Baskets Reveal About Consumer Finances

COST’s Market Performance

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has seen a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.45% gain in the past month and a 6.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for COST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for COST’s stock, with a 4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COST Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $501.34. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Frates Caton, who sale 600 shares at the price of $497.35 back on Apr 11. After this action, Frates Caton now owns 4,320 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $298,408 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 2,068 shares at $483.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 25,350 shares at $999,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.57. The total capital return value is set at 25.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 55.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 17.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.24 and the total asset turnover is 3.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.