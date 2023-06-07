Copart Inc. (CPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 88.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPRT is $92.17, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 427.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRT on June 07, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stock saw an increase of -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.66% and a quarterly increase of 25.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Copart Inc. (CPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for CPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.11% for the last 200 days.

CPRT Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.49. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 44.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from COHAN STEVEN D, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $88.62 back on May 30. After this action, COHAN STEVEN D now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $7,089,600 using the latest closing price.

FISHER STEPHEN, the Director of Copart Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $87.06 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that FISHER STEPHEN is holding 0 shares at $4,353,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.