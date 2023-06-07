Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s stock price has increased by 13.39 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a 19.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is $5.75, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for CGEN is 81.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGEN on June 07, 2023 was 357.66K shares.

CGEN’s Market Performance

CGEN stock saw an increase of 19.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 101.59% and a quarterly increase of 50.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.84% for CGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 49.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at 74.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares surge +90.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +19.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8951. In addition, Compugen Ltd. saw 77.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.