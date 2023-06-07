Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) has jumped by 13.76 compared to previous close of 2.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COCP is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is $9.67, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for COCP is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On June 07, 2023, COCP’s average trading volume was 69.70K shares.

COCP’s Market Performance

The stock of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has seen a 11.21% increase in the past week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month, and a 20.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for COCP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for COCP’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2020.

COCP Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCP rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. saw 27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCP starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 1,015,229 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Apr 04. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 1,319,838 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., valued at $2,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCP

Equity return is now at value -95.10, with -90.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.