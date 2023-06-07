CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) has plunged by -3.18 when compared to previous closing price of 0.20, but the company has seen a 3.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CISO is $2.00, which is $1.81 above than the current price. The public float for CISO is 63.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume of CISO on June 07, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

The stock of CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has seen a 3.17% increase in the past week, with a -18.68% drop in the past month, and a -69.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for CISO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.40% for CISO’s stock, with a -89.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares sank -23.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2267. In addition, CISO Global Inc. saw -92.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc. stands at -72.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.