Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a 7.37% increase in the past week, with a 16.84% gain in the past month, and a -9.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for CDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDAY is $76.29, which is $10.25 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 152.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume for CDAY on June 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has soared by 0.03 in relation to previous closing price of 66.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $68 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.44. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on May 17. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 245,201 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $420,000 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Christopher R, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 1,772 shares at $57.82 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Armstrong Christopher R is holding 123,797 shares at $102,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.