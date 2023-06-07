Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is above average at 48.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is $87.81, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 253.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAH on June 07, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 84.76, but the company has seen a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH’s stock has risen by 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.37% and a quarterly rise of 15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $77 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.62. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 24.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.62. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.43 and the total asset turnover is 4.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.