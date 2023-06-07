Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is above average at 19.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is $120.38, which is $41.74 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 929.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CP on June 07, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 77.88, however, the company has experienced a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a -0.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.31% decline in the past month and a 1.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.98% for CP’s stock, with a -0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $92 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.64. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.