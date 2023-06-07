Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is $230.04, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 270.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on June 07, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 228.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.73% gain in the past month and a 13.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for CDNS’s stock, with a 23.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $200 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.91. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 40.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Cunningham Paul, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $228.57 back on Jun 01. After this action, Cunningham Paul now owns 96,124 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $228,570 using the latest closing price.

Nisewaner Karna, the Corporate VP, General Counsel of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 100 shares at $228.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Nisewaner Karna is holding 22,094 shares at $22,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.