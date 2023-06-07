BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BFI is at 0.27.

The average price suggested by analysts for BFI is $3.75, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for BFI is 14.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for BFI on June 07, 2023 was 61.84K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BFI) stock’s latest price update

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.89 in comparison to its previous close of 1.38, however, the company has experienced a 11.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFI’s Market Performance

BFI’s stock has risen by 11.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.10% and a quarterly rise of 5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for BurgerFi International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.54% for BFI’s stock, with a -13.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BFI Trading at 28.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +55.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFI rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2882. In addition, BurgerFi International Inc. saw 20.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFI starting from JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Apr 25. After this action, JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST now owns 3,860,096 shares of BurgerFi International Inc., valued at $3,347 using the latest closing price.

JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, the 10% Owner of BurgerFi International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST is holding 3,863,396 shares at $10,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFI

Equity return is now at value -108.80, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.