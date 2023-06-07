Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) Stock Showcases 4.69% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) has seen a 15.81% increase in the past week, with a 0.79% gain in the past month, and a -22.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for BRLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for BRLT’s stock, with a -27.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) is 272.14x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) is $7.08, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for BRLT is 10.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On June 07, 2023, BRLT’s average trading volume was 81.39K shares.

BRLT) stock’s latest price update

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT)’s stock price has soared by 11.40 in relation to previous closing price of 3.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Brilliant Earth Stock Plunges. Macro Uncertainty Unnerves Buyers.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

BRLT Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT rose by +15.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.