Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Stock Experiences 19.45% Monthly Change

The stock of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has seen a -14.29% decrease in the past week, with a 19.45% gain in the past month, and a 5.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for BLBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.96% for BLBD’s stock, with a 52.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is $29.67, which is $6.82 above the current market price. The public float for BLBD is 21.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLBD on June 07, 2023 was 256.07K shares.

BLBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) has dropped by -9.11 compared to previous close of 25.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

BLBD Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.45. In addition, Blue Bird Corporation saw 113.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from Horlock Phil, who sale 14,749 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Horlock Phil now owns 409,854 shares of Blue Bird Corporation, valued at $324,478 using the latest closing price.

Horlock Phil, the Director of Blue Bird Corporation, sale 251 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Horlock Phil is holding 424,603 shares at $5,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.05 for the present operating margin

+4.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corporation stands at -5.72. The total capital return value is set at -21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.74.

Based on Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), the company’s capital structure generated 12,956.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.23. Total debt to assets is 46.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,327.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.16 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.