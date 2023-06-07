Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is 13.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.37.

The average price recommended by analysts for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is $19.36, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% of that float. On June 07, 2023, BXMT’s average trading volume was 3.18M shares.

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has increased by 2.51 when compared to last closing price of 18.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

BXMT’s Market Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has experienced a 4.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.54% rise in the past month, and a -7.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.51% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.94. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 4,549 shares at the price of $18.36 back on May 30. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 159,428 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $83,497 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 1,011 shares at $18.38 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 52,772 shares at $18,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.