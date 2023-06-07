Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG)’s stock price has dropped by -18.44 in relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for BTOG is 2.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BTOG was 20.17K shares.

BTOG’s Market Performance

BTOG stock saw a decrease of -30.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -78.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -78.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.24% for Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.05% for BTOG’s stock, with a -80.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTOG Trading at -73.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.26%, as shares sank -72.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG fell by -30.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3695. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw -72.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3149.59 for the present operating margin

-109.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at +32.34. The total capital return value is set at -34.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.40. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.