Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYND is 2.01.

The average price recommended by analysts for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is $10.67, which is -$0.4 below the current market price. The public float for BYND is 58.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 43.54% of that float. On June 07, 2023, BYND’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 10.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Beyond Meat Stock Soars 23% as Results, Forecast Offer ‘Positive Surprise’

BYND’s Market Performance

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has seen a 7.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.25% decline in the past month and a -38.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.88% for BYND.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for BYND’s stock, with a -29.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Equity return is now at value 200.90, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.