Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.62 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BNTC is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BNTC is $4.00, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for BNTC is 25.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of BNTC on June 07, 2023 was 307.37K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

The stock of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has seen a -4.65% decrease in the past week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month, and a -29.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.24% for BNTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for BNTC’s stock, with a -18.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNTC Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2214. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24457.53 for the present operating margin

-449.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stands at -24942.47. The total capital return value is set at -149.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.29. Equity return is now at value -256.00, with -180.70 for asset returns.

Based on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), the company’s capital structure generated 28.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.96. Total debt to assets is 13.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.