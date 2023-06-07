BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stock Records -32.46% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BKU stock has gone up by 15.21%, with a monthly gain of 24.90% and a quarterly plunge of -32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for BankUnited Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.07% for BKU’s stock, with a -27.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) Right Now?

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) by analysts is $26.41, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for BKU is 73.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.82% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BKU was 1.42M shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has increased by 9.44 when compared to last closing price of 20.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BKU Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +31.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw -33.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78.

Based on BankUnited Inc. (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.