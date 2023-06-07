Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARDS is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARDS is $2.00, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for ARDS is 24.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDS on June 07, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

ARDS) stock’s latest price update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.27, however, the company has experienced a 33.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARDS’s Market Performance

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has experienced a 33.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.54% rise in the past month, and a -54.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.20% for ARDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.10% for ARDS’s stock, with a -69.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

ARDS Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.62%, as shares surge +38.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDS rose by +33.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2255. In addition, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -79.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-970.33 for the present operating margin

+84.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -982.56. Equity return is now at value 112.10, with -180.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.