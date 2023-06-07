Ares Management Corporation (ARES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARES is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARES is $97.85, which is $7.19 above the current price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on June 07, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ARES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has jumped by 2.59 compared to previous close of 89.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

ARES’s Market Performance

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.59% gain in the past month and a 11.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for ARES.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.49% for ARES’s stock, with a 18.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

ARES Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.77. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 33.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 258,163 shares at the price of $90.92 back on Jun 06. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 367,678 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $23,471,122 using the latest closing price.

Berry Ryan, the Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer of Ares Management Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $89.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Berry Ryan is holding 484,661 shares at $891,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.