Arconic Corporation (ARNC): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is $23.50, which is -$5.47 below the current market price. The public float for ARNC is 98.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARNC on June 07, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

ARNC) stock’s latest price update

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 28.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Arconic Stock Is Soaring. Earnings Have Nothing to Do With It.

ARNC’s Market Performance

ARNC’s stock has risen by 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly rise of 6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.37% for Arconic Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for ARNC’s stock, with a 21.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARNC Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARNC rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.90. In addition, Arconic Corporation saw 36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARNC starting from Austen William F., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.84 back on Nov 21. After this action, Austen William F. now owns 10,000 shares of Arconic Corporation, valued at $198,406 using the latest closing price.

Perreiah Diana B., the Executive Vice President of Arconic Corporation, sale 4,015 shares at $27.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Perreiah Diana B. is holding 126,204 shares at $110,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+7.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arconic Corporation stands at -2.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.81. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arconic Corporation (ARNC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.81. Total debt to assets is 28.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.