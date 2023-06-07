Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 92.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Key Car-Part Supplier Slashes Earnings Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APTV is $124.27, which is $29.45 above the current market price. The public float for APTV is 269.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for APTV on June 07, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stock saw an increase of 4.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.17% and a quarterly increase of -18.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Aptiv PLC (APTV).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for APTV’s stock, with a -4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

APTV Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.62. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from CLARK KEVIN P, who sale 6,665 shares at the price of $89.98 back on May 25. After this action, CLARK KEVIN P now owns 554,799 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $599,717 using the latest closing price.

CLARK KEVIN P, the Chairman and CEO of Aptiv PLC, sale 6,665 shares at $90.40 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that CLARK KEVIN P is holding 572,150 shares at $602,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptiv PLC (APTV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.