Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is $3.75, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for AAOI is 27.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAOI on June 07, 2023 was 188.98K shares.

AAOI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.74 in comparison to its previous close of 2.33, however, the company has experienced a 18.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI’s stock has risen by 18.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.36% and a quarterly drop of -1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.64% for AAOI’s stock, with a 15.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

AAOI Trading at 36.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +53.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +18.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw 43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Feb 17. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 189,859 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $8,885 using the latest closing price.

Murry Stefan J., the Chief Financial Officer of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 4,600 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Murry Stefan J. is holding 192,859 shares at $11,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.