AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.08 in relation to its previous close of 24.62. However, the company has experienced a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is above average at 34.79x. The 36-month beta value for AU is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AU is $23.90, which is -$0.4 below than the current price. The public float for AU is 413.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of AU on June 07, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stock saw a decrease of 4.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.20% and a quarterly a decrease of 45.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 27.50% for the last 200 days.

AU Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.75 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.