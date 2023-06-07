Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSTX is $13.40, which is $10.99 above than the current price. The public float for PSTX is 60.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PSTX on June 07, 2023 was 678.82K shares.

PSTX) stock’s latest price update

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.49 in comparison to its previous close of 2.55, however, the company has experienced a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSTX’s Market Performance

PSTX’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.30% and a quarterly drop of -55.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.97% for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.84% for PSTX’s stock, with a -45.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PSTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

PSTX Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTX fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTX starting from Malin Life Sciences Holdings L, who purchase 2,150,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Aug 08. After this action, Malin Life Sciences Holdings L now owns 11,835,673 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,525,000 using the latest closing price.

Ostertag Eric, the Executive Chairman of Poseida Therapeutics Inc., purchase 142,857 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Ostertag Eric is holding 838,824 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.40 for the present operating margin

+96.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stands at -49.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.58. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.