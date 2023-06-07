Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

The 36-month beta value for FRGT is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRGT is $9.00, which is $7.76 above than the current price. The public float for FRGT is 2.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. The average trading volume of FRGT on June 07, 2023 was 919.16K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) has jumped by 8.60 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT’s stock has risen by 4.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.08% and a quarterly drop of -48.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for FRGT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.85% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -26.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2975. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

The total capital return value is set at -152.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.