Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is above average at 10.45x. The 36-month beta value for BXP is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The public float for BXP is 156.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on June 07, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

BXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has increased by 4.73 when compared to last closing price of 49.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/09/21 that 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP’s stock has risen by 6.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.21% and a quarterly drop of -17.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Boston Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for BXP’s stock, with a -21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

BXP Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.29. In addition, Boston Properties Inc. saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Einiger Carol B., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $47.41 back on May 26. After this action, Einiger Carol B. now owns 10,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc., valued at $474,100 using the latest closing price.

LUSTIG MATTHEW J, the Director of Boston Properties Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $52.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that LUSTIG MATTHEW J is holding 10,000 shares at $529,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.