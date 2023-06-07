Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Amesite Inc. (AMST)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMST is $40.80, The public float for AMST is 1.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AMST on June 07, 2023 was 362.36K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

AMST) stock’s latest price update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMST’s Market Performance

Amesite Inc. (AMST) has experienced a -15.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.89% drop in the past month, and a 19.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.59% for AMST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.23% for AMST’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMST stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AMST by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for AMST in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2020.

AMST Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMST fell by -15.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Amesite Inc. saw 75.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMST starting from Sastry Ann Marie, who purchase 1,019 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Mar 08. After this action, Sastry Ann Marie now owns 532,098 shares of Amesite Inc., valued at $3,159 using the latest closing price.

Sastry Ann Marie, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Amesite Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Sastry Ann Marie is holding 531,079 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1299.36 for the present operating margin

-25.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amesite Inc. stands at -1299.84. The total capital return value is set at -91.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.19. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -63.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Amesite Inc. (AMST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.