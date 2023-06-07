AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) Stock Sees a-7.59 Decrease

The stock of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has seen a 10.02% increase in the past week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month, and a -40.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.77% for ANTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for ANTX’s stock, with a -50.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ANTX is $24.00, which is $18.4 above the current price. The public float for ANTX is 17.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANTX on June 07, 2023 was 32.64K shares.

ANTX) stock’s latest price update

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.59 in relation to previous closing price of 6.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/22 that AN2 Therapeutics Will Trade Friday. Now There Are 2 March IPOs.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

ANTX Trading at -24.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.16%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Easom Eric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on May 15. After this action, Easom Eric now owns 1,015,766 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,770 using the latest closing price.

Easom Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., sale 23 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Easom Eric is holding 4,907 shares at $346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -45.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.