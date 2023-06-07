An In-Depth Look at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (SHO) Stock Performance

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a 6.56% increase in the past week, with a 4.89% gain in the past month, and a 3.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for SHO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for SHO’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 28.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.29.

The public float for SHO is 206.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On June 07, 2023, SHO’s average trading volume was 2.10M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has plunge by 4.28relation to previous closing price of 10.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $9 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

SHO Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.