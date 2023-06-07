An In-Depth Look at Rackspace Technology Inc.’s (RXT) Stock Performance

The stock of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has seen a 9.03% increase in the past week, with a 25.19% gain in the past month, and a -24.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.81% for RXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.56% for RXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is $1.96, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for RXT is 205.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXT on June 07, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RXT Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3610. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Equity return is now at value -199.20, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.