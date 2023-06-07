American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 6.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is 15.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is $9.50, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 112.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On June 07, 2023, AXL’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL’s stock has seen a 3.10% increase for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a -19.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.59% for AXL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

AXL Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Barnes David Eugene, who sale 29,533 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barnes David Eugene now owns 104,621 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., valued at $265,797 using the latest closing price.

WILLEMSE NORMAN, the President Forging of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., sale 59,265 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WILLEMSE NORMAN is holding 297,435 shares at $533,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+10.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.67. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 499.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.33. Total debt to assets is 57.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 482.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.