Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AKBA was 1.70M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKBA’s Market Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a 25.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.09% rise in the past month, and a 26.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.31% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.59% for AKBA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 102.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at 37.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1434. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 107.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -316.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.