AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is above average at 8.32x. The 36-month beta value for AER is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for AER is 235.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of AER on June 07, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has plunge by 1.61relation to previous closing price of 57.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AER’s Market Performance

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.91% gain in the past month and a -5.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for AER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 6.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.72. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 288.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.27. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 288.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.