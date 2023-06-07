Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO): A Technical Analysis

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACRO is 34.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRO on June 07, 2023 was 136.40K shares.

ACRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACRO) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACRO’s Market Performance

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO) has seen a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.08% gain in the past month and a 1.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.39% for ACRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for ACRO’s stock, with a 3.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRO Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRO rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRO

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.