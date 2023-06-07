2U Inc. (TWOU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 2U Inc. (TWOU) by analysts is $9.95, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.50% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.18M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) has surged by 6.51 when compared to previous closing price of 4.30, but the company has seen a 15.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU’s stock has risen by 15.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.86% and a quarterly drop of -52.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.78% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of -32.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7.40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.