17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YQ is $11.42, The public float for YQ is 34.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YQ on June 07, 2023 was 77.74K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

YQ) stock’s latest price update

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ)’s stock price has soared by 25.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/23/21 that Snap, Twitter, Facebook, TAL Education: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

YQ’s Market Performance

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has experienced a 7.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.64% drop in the past month, and a -2.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.91% for YQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for YQ’s stock, with a -19.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YQ Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0521. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -48.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.76 for the present operating margin

+61.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -33.49. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.