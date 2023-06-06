Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has increased by 12.70 when compared to last closing price of 6.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 34.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Right Now?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is $20.00, The public float for ZURA is 6.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZURA on June 06, 2023 was 594.62K shares.

ZURA’s Market Performance

The stock of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has seen a 34.70% increase in the past week, with a 41.75% rise in the past month, and a -29.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.91% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.37% for ZURA’s stock, with a -26.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at -18.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares surge +48.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA rose by +39.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Limited, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.