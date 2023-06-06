Yunji Inc. (YJ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) has dropped by -35.94 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YJ is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yunji Inc. (YJ) is $22.09, The public float for YJ is 95.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On June 06, 2023, YJ’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

YJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Yunji Inc. (YJ) has seen a -2.38% decrease in the past week, with a -31.67% drop in the past month, and a -58.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.73% for YJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.98% for YJ’s stock, with a -66.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at -35.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.45%, as shares sank -37.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2468. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw -74.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at -11.97. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yunji Inc. (YJ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.