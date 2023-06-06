Xylem Inc.’s (XYL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Xylem Inc. (XYL) has gone up by 7.94% for the week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month and a 2.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for XYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for XYL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XYL is $117.78, which is $15.34 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 178.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for XYL on June 06, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.05 in relation to its previous close of 105.06. However, the company has experienced a 7.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $135 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

XYL Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.55. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 56,298 shares at the price of $98.19 back on Mar 13. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $5,527,837 using the latest closing price.

Yarkadas Hayati, the SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS of Xylem Inc., sale 15,942 shares at $100.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Yarkadas Hayati is holding 12,146 shares at $1,601,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xylem Inc. (XYL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.