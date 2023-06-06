XP Inc. (XP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 19.02, however, the company has experienced a -0.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XP is $90.35, which is $0.03 above the current price. The public float for XP is 420.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on June 06, 2023 was 6.31M shares.

XP’s Market Performance

XP stock saw an increase of -0.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.12% and a quarterly increase of 58.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for XP Inc. (XP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.18% for XP’s stock, with a 15.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, XP Inc. saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc. (XP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.