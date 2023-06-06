WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) has decreased by -9.30 when compared to last closing price of 2.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WKEY is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WKEY is $5.80, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for WKEY is 4.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WKEY on June 06, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY’s stock has seen a -26.69% decrease for the week, with a 28.66% rise in the past month and a 19.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.28% for WISeKey International Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for WKEY stock, with a simple moving average of 32.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY fell by -26.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 59.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.91 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -29.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.