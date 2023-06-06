Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) has jumped by 8.63 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for WINT is $9.50, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for WINT is 0.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.89% of that float. The average trading volume for WINT on June 06, 2023 was 822.06K shares.

WINT’s Market Performance

WINT stock saw a decrease of 20.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.02% for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for WINT’s stock, with a -83.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -48.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT rose by +20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4560. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. saw -82.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 1,497 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Apr 26. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 7,010 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,650 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Craig, the President and CEO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,315 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Fraser Craig is holding 5,513 shares at $2,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

Equity return is now at value -262.30, with -81.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.