What Recent Market Trends Mean for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) Stock

In the past week, CRKN stock has gone down by -0.52%, with a monthly gain of 40.31% and a quarterly plunge of -34.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.21% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 40.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On June 06, 2023, CRKN’s average trading volume was 10.26M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.35 in relation to its previous close of 0.15. However, the company has experienced a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1673. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.