Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $15.64, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for VNO is 176.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNO on June 06, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.90 in relation to its previous close of 14.21. However, the company has experienced a 4.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO’s stock has risen by 4.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.65% and a quarterly drop of -29.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of -32.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.